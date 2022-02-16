The Sunnyside Grizzlies wrestling team will send 14 boys to the Tacoma Dome this week as they search for a state title.
Sunnyside finished second behind Chiawana in 2020, the last time a state tournament was held, but the team is looking to reverse that coming off a 2nd place finish at regionals in which 10 Grizzlies were in a championship match.
"As a team, I think we all work hard, put in the time, said Junior Alex Fernandez III who won the 132-lb classification at regionals. "It's just something we deserve and hopefully we can take it this year."
Senior E.J. Villanueva said, "I'm totally looking for my second state title to put my mark on history at this school. I also want a team title because we haven't won in about 40 years according to my coach, so I want to be a part of that."
The Grizzlies had four winners at regionals and think their depth is a huge part of a possible state title.
Coach Jason Moyer says they've had consistency and a lot of support this season which has put them in a great position.
"The team that wins it will have the guys that place and performed at those critical moments. And as tight of a margin as it will be, there will probably be that moment or two that they look back on and say, 'That was the critical moment that they didn't get the result they needed.'"
Moyer says the coaches have been working on keeping the team loose when appropriate and making sure they can find their focus as needed.
The 33rd edition of the Mat Classic takes place in the Tacoma Dome this Friday and Saturday.