The Sunnyside Grizzlies could take control of the Big 9 this week if they can beat Moses Lake on the road setting themselves up for a possible league title.
The casual observer might have seen the Grizzlies 0-3 start with losses to Prosser, Post Falls and Kennewick and thought that with a new coaching staff, it was going to take a while to adjust.
But wins over West Valley, Eastmont and the Eisenhower for homecoming have Sunnyside in a prime position.
"We just started picking up the intensity, stopped slacking around and we're just focused more," said Senior Defensive Tackle Luke Almaguer. "I think that's what helped the turn around after our first three games."
With a win over Moses Lake, the Griz would hold tiebreakers over both the Mavericks and Eastmont with two league games remaining.
It's not something that's lost on the players.
"We're all very focused and just kind of like set on winning this game and being league champs and making our way to playoffs," noted Santiago Casas, Senior Offensive Lineman. "We know it's a very big hurdle in our way and we gotta climb over it."
Both young men said that coaching transition hasn't been as difficult because last year's coach and this year's coach are so similar.
Which does make sense because John Lobbestael gave way to his brother Marshall in the offseason.
Kickoff at Lions Field in Moses Lake is at 7:00 p.m.