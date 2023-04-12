The SWX All-Star Classic is this Saturday at Columbia Basin College.
Some of the best basketball players in Central Washington will be there to compete for bragging rights.
The money raised from the event will be given to the Boys and Girls Club.
The games will start at 5 with the girls.
Team Tri-Cities holds the edge all-time, but Team Yakima has won the past two.
The boys are at 7.
Team Yakima has won three of the past four, including last year in a thriller.
If you can't come to CBC to watch, please tune in to SWX or stream it through our website or mobile app.