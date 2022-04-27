Tri-Cities Prep is a small, private school in Pasco. Starting by very humble beginnings, it's important to recognize the improvements as well as those that have developed the Jaguar baseball program into what it is today.
The program was started in the early 2000's by Dan Whitsett -- Currently the Athletic Director and coach at TCP. Whitsett hired Jason Jarrett to take over the program starting in the 2011 season.
"I've been head coach ever since," said Jarrett.
Prior to Prep, Jarrett helped coach Liberty Christian to their first and only state baseball title, and was an assistant for the Jags for a couple of of years before taking over in 2011.
While Tri-Cities Prep baseball program did struggle in it's early years, the small school has made some big leaps and bounds.
Since 2013, the Jaguars have only missed the playoffs one time and brought home a state title in 2018. Since Jarret has taken over, he has helped lead the Jags to 5 league championships, 3 district championships, 6 state appearances, and one state title.
While coach Jared has no lack of passion, his coaching family is something that has allowed the program to grow.
"Find the right people," explained Jarrett. "Our staff is huge in that I have four other guys that coach, but we all have the same vision."
The same vision on the field and in the facilities -- After the program started seeing success, making it to the Sweet 16 in state in 2013 and 2014, the coaches with help from the community started making some major upgrades to the facilities.
"I started making a lot of wins," said Jarrett, "it gets a lot of attention."
The program uses the team room to honor those that have gone through the program, such at the Jag .400 and Prep Futures walls in the team room. The players that make up the program know it means something to be a Jag...
But in order for me to truly understand what it means to be a Jaguar baseball player, Jamie Council suited up to be a Jag for a day... We will have part two of that story next week