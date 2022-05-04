In Part 1, we took a look at the improved facilities and a team room to be proud of. The Tri-Cities Prep baseball program has put players in the Pac-12 the past two seasons.
For a small school, the Jags do a good job with what they have. Being a 2B school, numbers are always an issue. Some players trying the sport for the first time.
"Our coaches do a great job of developing us over the years," said senior Noah Elliot.
In turn the coaches have to force players out of their comfort zone to develop them faster, such as David Grewe when he was an underclassman explained head coach Jason Jarrett.
"That's the thing," said Jarrett, "We have to give them opportunities. Put them in stressful situations and be like you can do this."
While there's little doubt last year's team would have won a state title, this year is a rebuilding year for the program as the coaches push younger players to play bigger roles.
"You get a lot of help individually with our team,"said senior Tyler Harper, "so that really helps people move on to the next level. We've put a lot of guys in college the past two year. You can really tell our program help people out."
Besides all the techniques, conditioning, and basic fundamentals, it's the intangible that makes this team successful. Players and coaches pushing each other to make themselves better players and people. That's what it means to be a part of the Jag family.
"It's all about legacy," said Jarrett.
The Jags are 8-0 in conference, finishing up league play Friday against Burbank before starting district play next week.