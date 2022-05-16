Tri-Cities Prep baseball only has two seniors and two juniors on their 13-man roster. Despite not know what was in store as a team this year, the Jaguars claimed a 2B District 5 title.
"I think that its a lot of pressure for me and my other sophomore and freshman. Confidence," said sophomore Douglas Henry of the reason for their success, "and we have great seniors to help with that."
The Jags beat Warden 9-6 Saturday to claim the district title, and now head to regional play this Saturday in Spokane.
"It feels really good," said freshman Will Balcom, "especially my first year in high school ball."
TCP enters regional play at the #6 seed and will face #11 Okanogan this Saturday at 10:00 AM.