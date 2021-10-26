In just a few days gyms, football fields, and soccer pitches are going to be filled with teams hoping to contend for that ever-elusive state championship. But considering we haven't actually had a postseason for a while, it's probably best if we break it down a bit, so I talked to someone who's got a lot of experience in that area.
Mike Edwards has been the athletic director at Richland high school for the past 19 years, and considering Richland's tendency towards athletic excellence, you can say he's pretty familiar with the state playoff process.
“Before that I coached for ten or twelve years too, so I've got a lot of practice. So, you qualify based on where you finish in the standings and within your respective classification. So, the 3A classification schools get three berths into the postseason and the 4A classification gets; really what's considered three and a half, because the fourth team has to do a play-in to get to the real tournament.
After the berths have been decided, a committee of athletic directors is created to seed the teams in the eventual playoff bracket, and give the schools their path towards championship glory.
“It's the culmination to me, for a lot of these kids of four years of hard work. Some of these kids it's fixing what we didn't get to do last year and really getting to show what we can do across the whole level of the state. The fun part is watching kids excel and go on. These are the best teams going forward and they're getting a chance to play for a state title hopefully.”