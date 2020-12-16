KENNEWICK, WA - Wednesday, December 16th is the first day of the early signing period for National Letters of Intent for football. Many student athletes signed their NIL including three Braves: Woodley Downard, Tuna Altahir, and Messiah Jones.
If one player from a team goes D1, it's quite the accomplishment. Kamiakin football has three so far and the twist: All going to Eastern Washington. It all started in middle school for them.
"I've been playing with them since 7th grade at Desert Hills Middle School," said wide receiver Woodley Downard.
What they didn't know in middle school is that it would be a friendship and brotherhood that would carry into high school and now into college.
"I'm excited that we finally made it official," said tight end Messiah Jones, "and now I get another some years with my two of my best friends."
"It's going to be super cool being able to play 4-5 more years with them," said running back Tuna Altahir. "Keep building our friendship and our families can all come watch us play together."
On Wednesday, Woodley Downard, Messiah Jones, and Tuna Altahir all signed their NIL to play at Eastern Washington, a program that that supports their goals both on and off the field.
"The relationships they've built with your family, yourself" said Altahir. "They get to know you. They ask questions, and you can tell, they truly care. They're not just college football coaches. They're just great people as well."
"They want to help you grow as a person," said Downard. "As a man and as well as a football player."
Winning a state championship is something they hoped to accomplish their senior year as a Brave. The season hasn't yet happened and when or if it does, the season might not be long enough for a full post season. No matter how their careers end at Kamiakin, they'll be able to reset that goal to winning a national championship as an Eagle.
"I wish I would be able to get it with my friends that aren't playing college football," said Altahir. "That would mean a lot because I've been friends with a lot of those guys for a long time, but going into college and knowing that we can go get rings and win a national championship, that is huge."
"I'm sure we're going to look back on our senior year of college and see how far we've come together," said Downard.