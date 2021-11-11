Traditions are important, especially in sports, and Wednesday the Toppenish high school football team got to be part of a school-wide tradition for the first time in almost three decades.
It's called the State Walk.
Before the state championships begin, the entire Toppenish high school student body lines up outside the building, to celebrate and send off the athletes heading off to state.
"I've had one other state walk,' said senior wide receiver Jason Grant, 'and that was my sophomore year for basketball. I really didn't think much of it then, but now I just got to soak in everything you know, because this might be the last time I ever do this. So just taking the small things like that into consideration, it's big. It's a lot bigger than what people think it is"
And this state walk in particular is even bigger for the football team, considering that Toppenish football hasn't been able to qualify for the state tournament in 27 years. But after a stellar undefeated season which saw them take the SCAC championship, the Wildcat football team were able to walk down their school halls proudly, as the rest of the school gave them the send off they deserve.
"I mean it's a great feeling honestly.' said Grant, 'To know that for your last year you're able to do something that most people haven't and others don't even get the opportunity to do, it's just a blessing."