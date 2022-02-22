The Toppenish Girls wrestling team won their first state title over the weekend by breaking the state record for most points scored by a team.
Led by two state champions and two runners-up, the Lady Wildcats partnered with the boys to sweep the state titles.
State champ in the 100-lb weight class Isabella Morales said there was always something special with this team.
"We have so much great talent in that room, with boys and girls. From the beginning I knew that we were going to be one of the teams to make history for boys and girls to win a team title."
155-lb State champ Ruby Rodriguez-Rios said, "It feels amazing. I feel so proud of all the girls on our team. We really worked hard and deserve what we accomplished today."
Mia Zuniga and Makayla Torres both finished 2nd of the 8 placers for the Toppenish girls.
The 206 points scored by the Toppenish girls topped the previous state record of 139 points by Sedro-Woolley in 2010 and 2011.