The Toppenish girls wrestling team is celebrating another amazing accomplishment.
The Wildcats won the state title in February with a state record for points, crowned two champions and two others got to the finals.
All the hard work has resulted in them being ranked 2nd in the country.
"It's crazy to me how little old Toppenish came out on top with a top 3," said Ruby Rios who won a state title at 155 lbs. "I told my teammates and they were very excited and we were celebrating from there."
Senior Mary Ann Reyes noted, "I thought it was crazy. I didn't expect this, to make it this far especially just the one season. But we all worked hard. For us to be dedicated to make a change at the high school."
State runner-up Mia Zuniga was surprised.
"I didn't think that we'd be on there and then I check and we were No. 2, so that really was exciting and a shocker."
The team said that there were many great teams across the country and that this was a real honor.
They also credited the coaching staff and atmosphere for their success.
"It's a family environment. It's the teamwork," said Senior Jocelyn Velasco. "Wrestling is more of an individual sport but everyone in the mat room, everyone puts in work at practice and when everyone wants to be the best, the whole team is the best."
Kendra Perez said, "Practices are definitely really hard but we all believe in each other. We made a family out of it and so having people behind your back, you have someone to fall on and someone who will push you and tell you to pick it up. And they will do that, we'll push each other to limits we didn't even know we had."
Coach Jennifer Gonzalez praised her Wildcat team.
"They're in here during the season, giving it 110%. They're battling it out with the boys to make sure that they're on top of their game. When we go out to the tournaments, and the girls wrestle, they dominate."
Toppenish finished 2nd to Wyoming Seminary out of Pennsylvania in the national rankings published by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Wildcats had two nationally ranked wrestlers, Isabella Morales (13th at 100) and Rios (16th at 152).
Several members of the team will head to Fargo later this month for a tournament.