The Toppenish boys and girls wrestling teams both won state titles with record setting performances last season.
They leave this week for prestigious out of state tournaments that they hope will make them even better for the rest of the regular season.
The boys are heading to Reno, the girls to Ohio.
"We're going to be able to see where we're at," said senior Joshua Luna who won the 195-lb state title last season, but is competing at 220 this season. "We're going to see what our final ranking is. After Reno we'll get a more accurate representation of it."
Another state champ, senior Ruby Rios said they'll see, "Where we're at as a team and see how we do against other states and other schools, out of state as well. With that, we're wanting to push our wrestlers on the team and break new records out of state as well."
The Toppenish girls won their first ever state title in February and then were named the 2nd best team in the country.
The boys were the first school to ever score 400 points in a state tournament.
As for this season, Rios says they are looking to, "Keeping that intensity in the room. Keeping the team together as a family, not only as a sports team but as a family. We really want to break new records."
Luna agreed noting, "As a team we want to break the record that we set last year at 402. So, 403, that's breaking the record right there. Anything above that, that's going to be perfect."
This season's Mat Classic takes place February 17th and 18th at the Tacoma Dome where the Wildcats will try to defend their titles.