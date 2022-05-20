The Toppenish Wildcats began their run for a state title Friday as the top seed in the 1A bracket.
It will be their first opportunity as a 1A school after finishing as high as 3rd when they were a 2A school.
The players know this is when they need to play their best soccer.
Senior captain Juan Mendoza said, "We have good chemistry right now. Everyone talks, everyone find each other. Our attack is pretty good. Once we find our forward it's game over."
The top goal scorer Alexander Magana echoed those sentiments noting, "We know all the teams made it to state for a reason. We have to be humble and keep working hard everyday, every game to come out with a win."
Hector Godinez is the senior goalkeeper who believes, "Communication in and out of the field. We have good chemistry. We get along well. We have to keep it going."
Toppenish's soccer team is looking to join their wrestling counterparts as state champs, which would be a first for the school though some of the current roster helped them finish 3rd in 2019.
In their first game of the state tournament, the Wildcats shutout King's and moved onto the state quarterfinals where they will face the Highland Scotties.
The Wildcats were 3-0 against Highland during the season.