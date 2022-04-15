Toppenish Wildcats soccer has started the season 8-1 with two ties.
That's good enough for 2nd in the state RPI rankings heading into Friday.
Now the team is focused on what it will take to get to state and maybe win the whole thing.
Senior Defender Alexander Magana, who scored three goals against La Salle Thursday, believes, "We all get along together. We move the ball good. We talk out of school and we're pretty close. We're a good team all around."
Those sentiments were echoes by Senior Midfielder Juan Mendoza who said, "It makes me want to win more you know. It's my last year and not having the chance these past two years, it feels bad you know."
The team believes their close bond allows them to play better because they know strengths and weaknesses.
Senior Goalie Hector Godinez also credits their coaching staff.
"Getting us prepared before the season. A lot of conditioning and the pushed us. It really helps us a lot."
Toppenish plays Zillah Saturday and then has just three more games in their regular season after that.
Last season they beat Connell in a mini-postseason tournament.