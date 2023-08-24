The Toppenish Wildcats have made the state playoffs in back to back years.
Unfortunately, they have only one win in those two appearances, but they're hoping this year will be different.
One of the challenges they'll need to overcome is losing nearly all of their starters from last year's team, but that doesn't worry one of the remaining 1st teamers.
"We got one thing that a lot of other teams don't, we're teamwork all day," said junior RB/DB Kiyanno Zuniga. "We're in it together and that's no matter what. We're just grinding trying to get that work."
And that feeling of togetherness permeates the Wildcats team.
But on top of a tough conference schedule, they are playing four non-league teams that are ranked, including No. 1 Royal.
Louie Gatica, a junior safety and wing back, said, "We did lose a lot of players but feel like the beginning of our schedule will either make or break the team and win or lose, playing those top tier teams is going to make us better regardless."
The Wildcats were a 9th seed in last year's playoffs losing to Montesano by just two points.
This year, despite the turnover, they are entering the season as one of the favorites in the SCAC and to make noise in the state tournament.
"It's all going to come from us," said junior Angelo Simental. "I don't think another team is going to put it on us or anything. I think, if we have a successful season, it's going to be on us. Our mentality, our actions, everything that we do."
Toppenish will be at the Eisenhower jamboree on Friday night before they travel to Royal next week to face the defending state champs.