The odds of throwing a perfect baseball game?
Around 1 in 46,800.
That's a .00021 percent chance of a pitcher keeping the bases empty for an entire game.
The chances that they throw a no-hitter in the same season?
Astronomical.
Yet that's exactly what Tri-Cities Prep pitcher David Grewe was able to do.
A perfect game, a no-hitter, two one-hitters, an ERA of 0.00 and if you've ever heard of the hashtag pitchers who rake, David definitely qualifies. In addition to domination on the mound, David was hitting 17-22 going into his last game, his strong play pacing the Jaguars to an 8-0 record so far. But in spite of having numbers in the stratosphere, David is staying grounded after losing his last two seasons to a torn meniscus and the pandemic.
“I can't take anything for granted anymore after having a couple seasons taken away," said Grewe, "so I'm trying my best every time I'm up there, trying to make the most of it. It's definitely hard to stay humble sometimes but it helps to have a bunch of great teammates around me. When they're all playing well and when I'm playing well it kind of blends together. I'm honored to be able to play and we've had a lot of great guys come through our program and it's pretty special that I'm the first one to do it but, playing with great guys, it almost seems like everybody's doing as well as I am.”
David looks to keep his incredible play going when he takes the mound against Colfax High School on Saturday where they face off against the Bulldogs in a doubleheader.