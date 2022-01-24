Kamiakin seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Trey Arland are among 11 players from Washington nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game.
The two seniors have helped lead the braves to the top of the MCC standings and are the only players from Eastern Washington among the 11 from the evergreen state.
"It would mean the world to me to make it," said Arland, "especially because it's always been my dream: Go to another place and meet new players and play. It would mean even more to go with Tyler because we've been together five years now, playing basketball, hanging out. that's my brother. Everytime we get to step on the basketball court together, it's a cool experience."
Bilodeau, who will be at Oregon State next season, echoed that sentiment.
"I thought it was pretty cool. it's a pretty good honor especially having two guys from Kamiakin. It means a lot. Eastern Washington doesn't get as much love as the west side guys, so that also means a lot."
Braves coach Brian Meneely says he gets a lot of joy seeing his players recognized with awards and honors such as the McDonald's All-American game.
"It would be really cool for the program because those kids are obviously leaders," said Meneeley. "It would be awesome to have the kids in our program at the lower levels see what a lot of hard work and energy and time in the gym can really do."
The McDonald’s All American Games is where hype becomes legacy, and is the next step in the journey from being a local standout, to five-star recruit, and ultimately to becoming a household name. This year, a new generation is set to leave it all on the court as more than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games – including 11 players from Washington – representing 3 girls players and 8 boys players. The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.
Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, which is comprised of the nation’s most knowledgeable analysts, prep scouts, media and prestigious basketball coaches. The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:
Girls Players
Elizabeth Stump, Lynden Christian High School, Lynden
Ali Hardwell, Todd Beamer High School, Federal Way
Drea Brumfield, W.F. West High School, Chehalis
Boys Players
o Maleek Arington, Auburn High School, Auburn
o Trevon Blassingame, Auburn High School, Auburn
o Kaden Hansen, Auburn High School, Auburn
o Dae'Kwon Watson, Auburn High School, Auburn
o Denis Kadiric, Ingraham High School, Seattle
o Trey Arland, Kamiakin High School, Kennewick
o Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin High School, Kennewick
o Kevin Davis, Renton High School, Renton
The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.
A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.
Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.