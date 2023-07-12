The third day of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft concluded today and two local players were selected.
Southridge grad Max Martin was taken in the 11th round by the Texas Rangers.
The left-handed center fielder is committed to playing baseball at Oregon so he will now have a choice on how he continues his baseball career whether in college or the minor leagues.
Martin's brother Mason is in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization where he has hit 14 home runs this season in Triple-A.
Max has been named to the all-MCC first team on multiple occasions and was the first high school player from Washington selected.
Richland's Spencer Green was also selected going in the 19th round to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Unfortunately injury kept him on the sideline for his senior year with the Bombers, but he will now get the opportunity to play professional baseball.
With the draft complete, we can now total up what schools saw their players selected.
UW and Oregon each had six apiece.
Oregon State had 4 while WSU had 3.
Gonzaga had 2 and Seattle U had 1.
There were four Washington high schoolers drafted and three from Oregon.
There are many more who will be fun to watch play college ball and will get drafted in the future from across the Northwest.