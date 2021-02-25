VIDEO: Southridge Football Preview Jamie Council SWX Sports Director Jamie Council Sports Director - SWX Right Now Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 25, 2021 Feb 25, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southridge Sunds will host Walla Walla in MCC football Friday, February 26th at 7:00 PM.You can watch on SWX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Video Football Jamie Council Sports Director - SWX Right Now Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jamie Council Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SWX's Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesComments made in online video event leads to Mariners' CEO resigningUPDATE: Community Comes Up Big for Local Soccer Team Stuck in TexasFormer Idaho guard Mike Iupati quietly walks away from the NFL while still making a big impact for the VandalsTiger Woods brought to hospital after vehicle roll-overFebruary 23, 2021: MCC Volleyball and Soccer Scores/ HighlightsTri-City Americans Release 2020-21 Full ScheduleRecap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga dominates San DiegoLocal Soccer Teams Stuck in TexasUSGA Announces 11 Final Qualifying Sites on Road to 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey PinesUPDATE: Deputies say "no evidence of impairment" in crash involving Tiger Woods Videos