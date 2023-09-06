In the late 90s and early 2000s, Walla Walla football made the state tournament regularly even getting to the semifinals in 2002.
The program has fallen on hard times since then, but they are working to build it back up with many pointing to their closeness as a strength.
This week, they face a difficult challenge when they head to Lampson stadium to face the Kennewick lions.
"It's a good competition game," said junior Jonny Girardin. "They're the top dogs of the 3A teams and it's just a way to prove ourselves against a good team."
Junior Damian Romero agreed noting, "I also want to prove myself that we as a team are able to step up unlike prior years that we have had before."
Last year, Kennewick won at Borleske Stadium.
This year, the Blue Devils are hoping to come up with the big upset, but even if they end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, this game can be a bit of a measuring stick on their progress.
"We need to play more together and we also need to be running on the field but harder than them," according to junior Kyle Mauch. "We need to constantly be pushing ourselves to play better than they can."
So it's a tall task for Wa-Hi when they travel to Lampson Stadium Friday night to take on the Kennewick Lions.
You can catch that game on SWX beginning at 7 p.m.