While Kennewick baseball has the #3 seed heading into regional play, Walla Walla had some momentum, besting the Lions 4-3 in the District 8 Championship.
The Blue Devils have been gaining momentum, and hope to bring that as they get deeper in the playoffs.
"We are able to play a lot better baseball as a team," said junior pitcher Andrew Hall. "We're able to backup, make the right plays, play with high baseball IQ. I think that's the biggest part of our success so far."
Hall pitched for 7 innings in the title game.
The Blue Devils come in at the 8th seed, facing #9 Bonney Lake this Saturday while the Lions will play the winner of Silas and Eastside Catholic who will play Tuesday in the play-in game.
Regionals take play at Parker Field while the state tournament will be May 27-28 at Gesa Stadium.