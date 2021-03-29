Today Walla Walla Public Schools officials learned that one of its varsity football players tested positive for COVID due to off-site, family-related exposure. In consultation with Walla Walla Health Department officials and the Hanford High School Athletic Department, the varsity football game scheduled for Tuesday night is cancelled to ensure the safety of all participants.
“Football is deemed a close-contact/high risk sport by WIAA and the WaDOH,” said District Athletic Director Dirk Hansen. “While the football program incorporated all recommended safety protocols, based on the state's classification for this sport, it necessitates the event be cancelled due to strict safety regulations."
Out of an abundance of caution, the district will be proactively COVID testing all football players this week to ensure the safety of all involved as part of the district's new capability for on-site testing. The parents of student-athletes have been contacted regarding testing protocols and procedures.
“Unfortunately, this game will not be rescheduled due to the WIAA shortened season schedule and practice limitations,” said Hansen. “We feel terrible for our student-athletes, families and coaches who have worked so hard during these challenging times. Their safety remains our top priority.”