395 wins, 11 state tournament appearances, 1 state title, another state runnerup, and an induction to the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
These are just some of the accomplishments by former Walla Walla boys basketball coach Jim Thacker who was honored Tuesday night.
"We talk about legacy," said Master of Ceremonies Roy Elia. "Let's also think about the many lives that he touched, and shaped and changed."
Thacker was the coach at Walla Walla from 1975 until 2005.
Among the players he coached were Drew Bledsoe, Kyle Bankhead who is an assistant at University of San Francisco and Richland coach Earl Streufert.
The head Bomber was also an assistant under Thacker in their state title year of 1999.
"He taught me how to win the right way. He taught me how to coach guys up and the idea that you can beat anybody if you just prepared better. It's paid off for me as a coach, and as a parent and in so many other ways."
Thacker said he was touched by the outpouring of support and love he received from the community.
"Seeing so many of my old players come and some of the assistant coaches I had, administrators," he noted. "Like I said, it's just so overwhelming. I can't believe it."
Thacker also coached in Idaho where he won two state titles and for three seasons in Omak.
Of course, he will be remembered for his on the court accomplishments, but he'll remember some of the other stuff.
"It took me a long time to win a state championship in Walla Walla," said Thacker. "I remember the bad years and the players that played for me even when I was 3-17 in my 3rd year here. Those guys that played on those teams were probably more courageous than anybody I've ever coached."
And while Walla Walla could not pull out the win Tuesday night, Thacker probably got some solace that his former protege did.
Thacker is retired and living in the Spokane Valley.