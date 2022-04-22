The Walla Walla softball team entered their big doubleheader with Richland Friday, which they would split with the bombers, as the top team in the MCC and in the state based on RPI.
After a disappointing end to the modified 2021 season when they fell to Richland in the league tournament ... this team says they are fired up for a full, normal season with the possibility of a state playoff.
Reigning MCC MVP Senior Tallulah Sickels said, "Nobody likes losing and we lost so many things in 2020 and 2021. We're just not here to lose anymore. I think that's what we're trying to do. Just keep winning."
Junior Catcher Raquelle Justice noted, "We're great together. I don't know what it is about this year but everybody is here on the field. We're motivated. We're ready to get going. We came out pretty strong. We have super strong bats."
Lauryn Bergevin, a Junior Shortstop, said that a lot of the team is playing for the seniors and that, "It's motivating us a lot to get them that win. Everyone's been working so hard and we all want this. Sending them off with a state title would be great."
The team says their closeness off the field has been a huge boost to their on-field success.
Wa-Hi has not placed in state since 2014 ... a streak they're looking poised to end this season.
The Blue Devils play second-place Hermiston next week.