The Wapato Wolves have started the season with 13 wins in 14 games after beating Toppenish Tuesday.
That includes wins over four 2A schools, multiple ranked teams and their only loss was Davis, one of the best teams in 4A.
This after a magical run last year that earned their first state trophy since 2017.
And now they hope to achieve something greater.
"Keep our composure, just keep going," said senior KK Bass when asked about their keys to success. "Definitely our defense and just sticking together."
Sophomore Trinity Wheeler also praised the team chemistry, noting, "We just grew up playing together and we all have chemistry. We have fun together, we all hangout. So when we're out there, it feels like we all know each other and just have fun together."
Bass says their goal is to beat last year's finish, but that they are taking it one step at a time.
Coach Joe Blodgett, who's in his 13th year at Wapato, said that's one of the reasons they approached this season the way they did.
"This year we challenged ourselves. We scheduled some pretty quality games and we've had some good support from the community, we always do here in Wapato. That confidence that they gained over this last year has really allowed us to advance and I think that we obviously still have a ways to go. We haven't accomplished nearly what we want to accomplish but we are off to a good start."
Heading into Tuesday's games, the Wolves are first in the state's RPI rankings, and 3rd in the latest ScorebookLive and Associated Press rankings.
On Friday, the Wolves will host Naches Valley.