While not taking home state titles, the Wapato and Prosser girls ended their seasons with wins that secured third-place trophies for the schools.
Both teams earning a second straight trophy, Wapato their 7th overall and Prosser their 9th.
It also was the end of the high school career of the Wolves' KK Bass.
"We did better than last year when we took fourth," said the Wapato senior. "That's all we wanted. I love playing for Wapato. I'm definitely going to miss playing with these girls. It's been such a fun two years playing with them, especially under Coach Blodgett."
Wapato lost to Lynden Christian in the semis before beating Kings in the 3rd/5th place game.
Meanwhile for Prosser, most of their starters will be back next season, so there's reason for optimism.
"We were third last year and we're third this year, so next year we're getting first," said Sophomore Adriana Milanez. "I think we can really take our teamwork into next year because we knew how to share the ball, how to move the ball and make the right passes."
Prosser's only loss of the tournament was to eventual champs Ellensburg in the semifinal round.