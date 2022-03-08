The Warden Cougars won their first-ever state title at the Spokane Arena this past weekend beating Colfax 70-55.
Warden had been to the state tournament seven times previously, but never finished better than 5th when they were in the 1A classification.
Needless to say ... the team was excited.
Senior Jaryn Madsen said, "This is all we wanted. We've been working pretty much our whole lives for this moment. It finally paid off, everything. All the long days in the gym. This is the perfect way to end it."
Senior Kiana Rios echoed that sentiment noting, "It's a dream. We've been working for this for so long. We've been with our same coaches since third grade. This means so much to us and I'm just so proud of my teammates."
Coach Josh Madsen noted their regional loss when he he said, "We had a little tougher road than we had planned on, but the girls came back refocused and re-energized. At the end of the day, those girls are what I thought they were which is tough as nails."
Warden lost to Liberty Spangle in the regional round which meant they had to win 4 straight to claim the title including beating top seed La Connor.
The Cougars used a dominant 24-9 2nd quarter to claim a lead they would never relinquish led by four players in double figures.
They lose five seniors off the roster when they try to repeat in the 2022-23 season but what a way for those seniors to go out.