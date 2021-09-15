There's a phrase that may be familiar to some of you,
"hurry up and wait", something that the west valley high school rams are getting real familiar with.
For the last two Fridays, Clasen field at West Valley high school should have been filled with people in the stands. Instead, they've stayed empty this early football season after their first two games were canceled.
The first week, a COVID outbreak resulted in the Rams being unable to field a team. The second week, smoke in Yakima caused their home game against Coeur d'Alene to get scratched and once again the rams were forced to sit on the sidelines waiting for their chance to get on the field. And because of circumstances beyond the Rams' control, the reigning Big Nine champions have been unable to defend their title.
"Man it sucks, we wanted to come into this year with that title and we wanted to hold that." said senior running back Hayden Morehouse.
"Hopefully everything works out this week and we get to go play.' said head Coach Dan Eyman, 'You know that's the only thing you can do is go out and get reps in a game and you know, they always say that you're going to get better between that first and second week and we haven't had that opportunity yet. Friday night can't get here fast enough. They're really excited about getting out and playing and we'll have a ton of emotion man, because it's been pent up. They'll be amped up, I'll be amped up it'll be fun"
The Rams next game is scheduled for Friday at home vs the Kennewick Lions