The West Valley Rams are looking to get back atop the Big 9 this year.
After winning the unofficial Yakima city title, but finishing only 3-3 in the league last year, the Rams are hoping their senior leaders will take them in the state playoffs.
Coach Dan Eyman says they're going to be a wide open, attacking offense this season with the run and shoot.
"We have one of the best quarterbacks in the state I believe and a great receiving corps. We're excited about what we can be. Defensively we got some all-league kids back and so we're excited to get rolling."
That offense has gotten the players excited for what they can do this year with such a talented quarterback and skill position players.
And it has them believing that big things are possible.
"I don't think we've made it to state since 2017," said Senior QB Skyler Cassel. "That would be really sweet for my last year and for all the seniors, juniors and sophomores to be able to do that."
Senior WR/S Jackson May said, "I feel like this year's energy is a lot different than any other year. Everyone is just out here, ready to go every single day and it's helping everyone out."
"We adjusting to a little bit more passing offense," said Senior OL/DL Aden Mata. "We got a great quarterback. We got great receivers. We're going to be really good this year."
The players pointed to Moses Lake and Eastmont as the teams they need to beat to win the league title, something they are very motivated to do.
West Valley starts the season on September 2nd when they host Walla Walla. they also travel to Alaska to play Juneau-Douglas in Week 2.