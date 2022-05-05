The West Valley Rams baseball team enters Friday's regular season finale against Davis having clinched the Big 9 title.
They are also second in the state's RPI rankings behind Puyallup high school with a 17-1 record.
Coach Ryan Johnson believes this team has been sound in all aspects of the game and that this was a long time coming.
"They've been playing together for a long time. I've been watching these kids since they were in Little League and I knew we were going to be pretty tough to beat."
Johnson's son Drew is one of just two Senior starters, so this could be a sustained period of success.
Other players believe their closeness and family-like atmosphere has been key for the return to normalcy this season and push for the post season.
Junior Brody Mills, who plays 1B and pitches, says, "Having those COVID years, they were very short and the competition we faced wasn't as broad. It's a lot better this year."
Fellow 11th grader John Sullivan said they are motivated with those lost years and for the seniors.
"It would be pretty cool for them to win state their senior year, their only real year of playing baseball. So we'll keep playing hard for them."
The Rams have allowed only 34 runs in 18 games this season on their way to the league title.
After the Rams plays a doubleheader with Davis Friday they move on to the district championship to play Moses Lake on the 13th.