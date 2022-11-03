Whenever the West Valley Rams football season comes to an end, that will be the finale of the coaching career of Dan Eyman.
"It's been a really rewarding career for 40 years," said the man who has headed multiple schools. "Made some great friendships with players, parents, administration. I mean everybody. It's been really rewarding to go through it. I don't know. I'll be thinking about that probably in the 4th quarter on Friday night."
For four decades, Eyman's helped lead young men on the football field, and off, wrapping up his time in coaching at his alma mater.
"He's taught me a lot about becoming a man," said Senior Receiver and Defensive Back Ben Pupplo. "Having responsibilities and owning up to everything that needs to be done."
Senior Lineman Aden Mata noted, "He's connected both of them, all the lessons we learn on the field. You gotta work hard. You gotta prosper through difficult situations and he tries to connect everything that we learn through football with life."
And they have a difficult task this week facing Chiawana.
But it's Eyman's last chance at a trophy in the state tournament.
"I think it's a good matchup," said Mata. "They're definitely a good team but we have all the parts. We have a great offense. We have a really good defense that shuts down runs and shuts down passes. We just have to be efficient. We just have to execute."
Pupplo agrees adding, "We really want to take it to whomever we're lined up against and we don't care who they think we are or how good they think we are. How good they think they are. We're just going to bring our best game."
This year's team has had a camaraderie that Pupplo says hasn't been at West Valley in recent years, another credit to their coach.
Eyman says he will take so much with him when he finally steps away, but there is still work to be done against Chiawana.
"They're such a solid team. They're well coached, great athletes. Just the opportunity to go down there and see where you stand a little bit. Our league doesn't get a lot of respect and we probably haven't earned a lot of respect to be quite honest but this is one of those games that you look at and say, 'We can go out an earn some respect.'"
Eyman says taking the kids to Alaska in the second week of the season was an amazing experience, especially with some of the team having never been on a plane.
Now they try to make one more amazing memory when they play Chiawana Friday night.
That game begins at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on SWX and the SWX streaming channel.