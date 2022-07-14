The WIAA is looking into the possibility of playing the state championship football games at Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks, and Husky Stadium.
The executive board will meet in August to determine whether the pros outweigh the cons.
Executive Director Mick Hoffman says one of their biggest concerns is cost.
"We are hoping that the Seahawks will work with us being that we're helping promote football on a continuous basis. Working the grassroots for the NFL and that they would be able to help us with some of those costs that they offered with us in the past."
There are also concerns about number of locker rooms. Like the high school stadiums currently used, Husky Stadium has just two locker rooms which would mean spacing out the games.
Another factor will be fairness for all classifications.
"We don't really want to be in the business of allowing some schools to play in a big venue and others not," said Hoffman.
Hoffman says the bigger venues, while they would provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience, they can feel empty if 3,500 people attend as opposed to the tens of thousands.
The board will meet August 15th to make the final determination on where the football championships will be held, Lumen Field and Husky Stadium, or the high schools they've used in recent years.
The state football championship games are December 3rd.