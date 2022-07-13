The past two years for high school sports have been far from ideal, particularly for those involved in spring sports which lost an entire season in 2020.
After two seasons plagued with pandemic-related challenges, the agency that coordinates championships and more, the WIAA, hopes that this year is back to the way things used to be.
Executive Director Mick Hoffman says one of the pushes is to allow more people to see the different sports and activities.
"More schools have put in some automated cameras, so I think that parents, family members and friends that are out of the area will be able to watch nieces and nephews play more so. I think there's more accessibility to watch and support than having to be in the facility or in the general geographical area."
Hoffman says they'll tour the state to meet with every athletic director during the month of August to see what are the most pressing issues as they evaluate last season.
And after two years of protocols and challenges from COVID-19, this year looks to be the closest to the past norms.
"All along we've been obligated to follow the Department of Health and the Governor's directives. Currently there aren't any protocols. They eliminated testing for the contact, indoor sports. It's to be determined. We'll see keeps going on with this variant."
He also hopes that esports, and girls flag football will continue to grow and that if they get 40 percent of the schools to participate, they could hold state championships.
There are many challenges the agency will face for the 2022-23 season, and I will have more from Hoffman coming soon.