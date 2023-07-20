Kamiakin alum Wyatt Hansen recorded what he calls one of, if not the best win of his young career, at the Washington Junior Golf Association District Four tournament in Sunnyside.
He shot 71 in the first round, and the 72 on day two.
"I was definitely nervous going into the second day with the lead," said Hansen. "Just tried to kind of stay playing my own game. I was playing with Callan and Davis who are two of the best guys in the area. I just had to stay playing my own game and hope that it was enough."
And it was more than enough as Hansen was the only competitor under par in Sunnyside and winning by seven strokes.
It was also less stressful than his win at districts this spring with Kamiakin when he had to come back from well behind the leader to win.
Now he heads to the state tournament, somewhere he's been before, with a plan of success.
"Definitely better preparation, ramping my practice up a little bit right before," said Hansen. Trying to get out there as much as possible and play as many practice rounds as possible, get used to the greens for sure."
Hansen says his goal is to make the cut at state and he should benefit from having played the course just last year for districts with Kamiakin in addition to any practice rounds.
The recent graduate will attend Columbia Basin College in the fall and play golf for the Hawks.
But first, the state tournament at Moses Lake Golf August 8-10.