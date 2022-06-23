Yakima's Marjon Beauchamp is officially in the NBA being selected 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Beauchamp heads to a team that is just one year removed from an NBA championship.
An emotional Beauchamp reflected on his journey after being picked.
"I'm just glad. I'm just happy. God never gave up on me. Everything I had to go through, all the adversity, no one believing in me. It's just special."
Beauchamp grew up in Yakima before moving to the Seattle area and then Arizona for his high school basketball career.
He came back home though and played at YVC.
His selection was celebrated by his home town at a community watch party.
Yaks Coach London Wilson was there and said, "When he got picked, there's something inside you that hits because you're so proud of the young man. It was a different feeling, almost like when your child is born, you're like 'Welcome to the world.' I don't even know what's going on in that boy's head right now."
Wilson believes Milwaukee is a good place for Beauchamp because they will develop him.
Dennis Pleasant, Beauchamp's grandfather, calls him "The Messenger" because of his faith and message of hope and humbleness.
Pleasant relayed a story of Beauchamp the night before the draft.
"My grandson went to Times Square and went to Chick-Fil-A. He ordered some Chick-Fil-A and it was a pretty big order, like 100 of them. Then he went down and passed them out to the homeless in Times Square."
Beauchamp was one of four players that had ties to Washington selected in the draft including No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero who played high school ball in Seattle. So did No. 17 pick Tari Eason.
The 2nd overall pick was Gonzaga Bulldog Chet Holmgren. The first pick of the 2nd round was Zag Andrew Nembhard.