The Zillah boys basketball team (16-1) has high expectations as a program, and this year is no different.
"For Zillah basketball," said junior Luke Navarre on the team mindset, "it's state or nothing, so there's a lot of pressure there."
The Leopards have a track record that lives up to those expectations; winning a state title in 2019, finishing 3rd in 2018, and placing first in state in 2017.
"It's not an expectation for Zillah, but it's nothing new for us," said head coach Mario Mengarelli. "In my six years we have one or two losses. It's our max every season, and [state playoffs] just something we look forward to every year."
One of this years losses broke their perfect record and an impressive multi-season streak. Earlier this season, rival Toppenish snapped Zillah's 122-game league win streak defeating the Leopards 72-44 in their second to last league game.
Zillah beat Toppenish earlier in the schedule 78-72, and like any good storyline, there's revenge as well as a state title on the line. Zillah faces the Wildcats in the district championship.
The key to their success? Senior Clay Delp says the answer to that is found off the court.
"I wouldn't say that we are friends at practice because we're competing so hard," said Clay Delp, "but after practice, we're going to go have a team night and just bond. I think that's what sets us a part is being a family."
The Leopards face the Wildcats this Saturday at Wahluke High School. Both head to state regardless of the outcome.