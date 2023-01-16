The Zillah boys entered Saturday's big rivalry game against Toppenish having lost three straight to the Wildcats including last year at state.
But on the road, they would prove their mettle and beat the cats 70-61, getting the first win in what will likely at least three or more matchups this season.
The victory was something of a microcosm of the leopards strong start to the season.
"In the past, especially in this gym, Toppenish has been hard for us," said Senior Guard Aiden Garza. "We had a game plan and we executed it against Josh and Shane. We did well. It means a lot for us going forward especially when we play them again at home."
Senior Forward Luke Navarre noted, "Guys that needed to score the ball are doing a really good job cause it can't all come from one person or one spot. We need people step up and we really got that tonight, scoring from all places."
The win gave Zillah sole possession of first place in the SCAC West after the first round of matchups for the league.
Coach Mario Mengarelli says 1 through 12, this team has some of the best group dynamics he's ever coached.
"I just think the chemistry this team has, and we're a little more balanced this year. Last year we had some great players but we kind of got in the same track of Luke and Clay, Luke and Clay. Now this year I have pretty confident 5-6 guys that any given night can put it on you."
Zillah has been a top-5 team in most media polls and in the state's RPI ranks and the win over Toppenish seemed to solidify that thought.
The 2nd meeting of the Leopards and Wildcats happens February 3rd as the regular season capper.