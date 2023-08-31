The black and orange of the Zillah Leopards is getting ready to take the field to start the 2023 season.
They're coming off a year in which they made the state playoffs but lost in the first round.
This year's team brings back a lot of talent with some big goals.
"We've always made the playoffs, but we've never made it past the first round," said senior WR/DB Nakea John. "I think the goal this year is to get further and further every time. We haven't been past the first round in a while. We've been stuck there and I feel this group really has the potential to do it."
John is one of the team's top weapons on both sides of the ball.
But still, they play in a tough league and will have games against rival Toppenish and defending state champs Royal.
They know they need to play to their strengths.
"[We have] Amazing talent everywhere," said senior lineman Hunter Crouch. "We have a really good line going into the season and if we stay healthy I think it will be a good season. We have, I think we just have good talent all around."
Zillah opens the season Sept. 1 when they host Ellensburg.