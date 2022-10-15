SEATTLE, Wash.-
Quite the busy weekend for sports in Seattle. The Houston Astros sweep the Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners lose 1-0 after 18 innings, making it the first 1-0 game in Mariners history.
Mariners starter George Kirby went 7 scoreless innings, allowing a total 6 hits, 2 HBP and 0 walks with 5 strikes outs.
Ty France was the Mariners' first hit of the game, a 2-out single in the 3rd inning.
Nine Mariners pitchers threw a combined a 11 innings, allowing one run to score.
Overall, shining play of the game, Julio Rodriguez's sliding catch in the 16th. He's the 2nd-youngest player in the American League to record a stolen base in the post season.
A total of 47,690 fans were in attendance, including the standing room only. This is the largest postseason attendance for Seattle since their last appearance in Game 2 of the 2001 ALDS against Cleveland.