KENNEWICK, WA - Setbacks are a part of life, but how we respond to those setbacks? That's when you find out who someone really is. And one hydro team in particular is ready to let the Tri-Cities know who they are.
With the Water Follies set to begin tomorrow morning, today was the day the hydro teams competing this weekend were allowed to move into the pits. There was a sense of anticipation as the boats were towed in, and it seemed like they weren't even in the pits for a minute before the pit crews swarmed the hydros and started to make last minute adjustments.
One of the crews working was J&D Hydraulics, who have had electrical issues plague them all season, starting when they couldn't put the boat through its paces at the hydro testing.
“We had a massive electrical failure and that basically was the root of all the problems.’ said co-owner and crew chief Scott Raney, ‘So we got home, back to Cle Elum the next day and resolved the issue the next day and we've been running pretty decent ever since.”
With those issues resolved, it looked like things would be smooth for the J&D crew going into the season, until once again things started going wrong.
“In Guntersville, in the final heat, our radio stopped working and so we lost communication with the driver. So, you know he just took it easy and [made sure not to be] unsafe so we didn't fare well there. And then in Madison we started out the day with a second-place finish in our first heat and things were looking pretty promising until we pulled the boat out of the water and saw that we had hit a log. It put a big hole in the left side of the boat, so the team worked really hard in the next several hours and did a temporary repair and we were fortunate enough to get fourth. Not the greatest but a fourth-place finish with the damage we had is pretty decent.”
The crew over at J&D have been hard at work, and if this hydro can get fourth place with severe damage, we could be in for something really special at Water Follies.