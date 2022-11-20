The Tri-Cities Junior Americans 18u team squared off against the Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds in the finals of the Nuclear Meltdown tournament at the Hapo Center on Sunday afternoon. It did not take long for the Ams to make their presence felt at home.
Cooper Leonard put the puck in the back of the net shortly into the first period to give the Ams a 1-0 lead, and minutes later, he hammered home another goal on the power play to make it 2-0.
Nick Orozco scored a laser on another power play to give Tri-Cities a 3-0 lead, and they secured first place at the Nuclear Meltdown with a 5-2 win over Sno-King.
After the game, Leonard said it felt "great" to win the tournament on their home ice.
"It feels amazing," said Leonard. "We knew Seattle was a tough competition. They were probably going to be who we play the state championships, and it just feels great to beat them at home."
Leonard helped stake the Ams with a two goal lead, and he said it felt "amazing" to be able to put his team up early.
"It feels even better when your teammates help you out and get those goals."