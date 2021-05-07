High school basketball in May? What an odd year...
After the longest offseason most high school basketball players have ever seen, they are finally able to make their return to the court. Unfortunately, like so many other things these past few months, the threat of the pandemic could cause the new season to end early. With the state reviewing phase rollbacks over the next two weeks, a county going back a phase could have a disastrous impact on the season.
But the Kamiakin Braves are blocking out the noise. Coming off a quarterfinal appearance at state for division 3A, the Braves are staying focused on the season at hand and Head Coach Brian Meneely credits his team's readiness to his player’s work ethic.
“I don't know that you can really keep everything on track. I just think that you're really reliant upon your players to be self-motivated and to really seek out opportunities to grow. It might have to be in your driveway for a great part of the year and a lot of communication and just hopefully shared goals in the sense that when we do get the opportunity to play that kids have a goal of what they want to accomplish.”
Kamiakin’s basketball season begins next Tuesday when the Braves host the Walla Walla Blue Devils.