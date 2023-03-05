At the 4A girls state basketball tournament in Tacoma, the Kamiakin Braves finished fifth.
After falling in the semifinals on Friday to eventual state champion Eastlake, the Braves dropped the third place game 61-57 to Tahoma.
The team achieved some history while it was on the west side.
During the Braves' quarterfinal win over Emerald Ridge on Thursday, Kamiakin hit a tournament-record 12 three-pointers. Senior Maddy Rendall tied the single-game record for individual three-point makes with six.
Rendall was also named to the All-Tournament Team second team.
Kamiakin finished the season 22-6 overall.