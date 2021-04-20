When watching sports have you ever thought to yourself, I could totally do that? And find out later that you cannot in fact, do it?
That wasn't the case for Kamiakin's EJ Hawkins. A standout football player, shot-putter and discus thrower, EJ decided to pick up the javelin after a bit of encouragement from his coaches.
Not long after he was throwing in his first meet.
“Two days.’ said EJ about his time in between practice and his first meet, ‘Two days was my very first time picking it up and saying, I'm going to do this in a meet. I looked at my coach I was like, alright let's see how this goes. I threw it on Tuesday and it looked pretty good. She gave me some tweaks, where to start, I put them together and we had a pretty good meet. I ended up taking third at that meet.”
EJ has taken to javelin incredibly well. His willingness to try something new has put him in position to succeed, that paired with his work ethic has his coach, Kelsie Taylor, eager to see what the future holds for him.
“I'm excited for him honestly, he's a good kid. He came up to me the first day, shook my hand and introduced himself and said he was excited to try something new. I think he's been pretty dedicated to the world of football so to see him kind of dive into something new has been fun. I hope that he's having enough of a good time with it that he feels like he wants to pursue it a little bit and see what he can do by the end of the season, i think it will be good for him.”
While EJ took third in his first competition, he was able to grab the number one spot in just his second meet, proving that he was, in fact, able to do it.