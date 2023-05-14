For MCC softball, state tournament bids were up for grabs on Saturday. Richland and Kamiakin brought their best to snatch them.
The Bombers faced off against Hanford and and took a 3-2 win to punch their ticket into the big dance.
Kamiakin went over to Chiawana High School and stunned the Riverhawks 8-5. The Braves carried a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning and were able to hang on to secure their spot at the state tournament.
Richland will play the Braves on May 20 at 10 a.m. for a district title.
Chiawana will have to beat Pasco, who won their first playoff game in over a decade, next Saturday to keep their state tournament hopes alive.
Hanford will play Central Valley, and the winner of those two games will play one final game for the third and final spot into the state tournament.