Kamiakin Braves' cornerback Gabe Tahir announced his commitment to Boise State University. 

On Monday, Kamiakin's Gabe Tahir announced his commitment to Boise State football on social media.

According to 247Sports, the lockdown cornerback had over 10 Division I offers and took his official visit to Boise State two weeks ago.

The Brave senior won Mid-Columbia Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season and was also a first-team all-conference wide receiver.

Congratulations to Gabe and his family.