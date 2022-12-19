On Monday, Kamiakin's Gabe Tahir announced his commitment to Boise State football on social media.
All Glory to God! COMMITTED #bleedblue💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/ibl0hND1UT— Gabe Tahir✝️🏝 (@GabeTahir) December 19, 2022
According to 247Sports, the lockdown cornerback had over 10 Division I offers and took his official visit to Boise State two weeks ago.
The Brave senior won Mid-Columbia Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season and was also a first-team all-conference wide receiver.
Congratulations to Gabe and his family.