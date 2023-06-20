On Father's Day, Peter Dress had no choice but to make his dad proud on the final day of the WIBCA Scholastic D1 Showcase.
Dress came to impress and did not disappoint on Sunday. He dropped 30 points in both of Kamiakin's final two games of the weekend.
The scoring outbursts led to two wins for the Braves to enjoy on the bus ride home from the west side.
"It's a great experience," said Dress about getting the opportunity to play over the weekend. "What else do you want to be doing than playing basketball on Father's Day? Making your father proud, so I have to dedicate one of these games to him. Happy Father's Day, Dad."
Dress was not the only one to dazzle an impressive collection of college coaches on the final day of the showcase.
Richland created a buzz with a 72-63 win over Seattle private school Eastside Catholic, and Davis finished the weekend 4-0.