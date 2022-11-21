Kennewick football had to hit the road to try and advance in the 3A state playoffs. It was a tall task at top seeded Yelm, and the Tornados raced out to an early 14-0 lead and held off the Lions late comeback bid for a 36-27 win for the home team.
Senior quarterback Andre Breedlove tossed four touchdown passes in the loss. He connected with David Wacenske for the Lions' first two touchdowns of the game and later found Kyler Witkowski and Dane McClure in the end zone, too.
The Lions end 2022 at 9-3 overall.