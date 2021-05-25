Sports are unpredictable.
You never know what's going to happen and that's one of the reasons they're so fascinating! You've got to be able to adjust to whatever the game throws at you, something that the Kennewick girls' basketball team is learning firsthand.
Every team goes into the season wanting to win it all, and the Kennewick Lions are no different, starting off the season with three straight wins before dropping games against Hermiston and Pasco.
What is different about the Lions is that they're playing this season starting four freshmen. After injuries and other matters sidelined most of the starters, head coach Daron Santo made the decision to hand the reins over to his team's future, an attitude that has been embraced by the rest of the roster.
“I'd just love accomplish setting the stage for next year..’ said senior guard Madeline Geber, ‘I'd love to be a high scorer but at the same time, get the freshmen to know what it's going to take to stay on that varsity level and just what's going to be expected of them.”
Coach Santo was extremely positive about the work his young team has put in,
“Without a summer program to get them going into our system, really no preseason and only a week's worth of practice before our first game, they came out ready to go. They are picking up everything so quickly and we're throwing a lot at them, but they're just doing a great job, taking everything in and just executing.”