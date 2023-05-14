District championship hardware was on the line for multiple MCC schools on Saturday afternoon. Kennewick, Kamiakin and Richland baseball all had their eyes on the prize.
At 3A, the Lions needed to defeat Mt. Spokane for an opportunity to punch their ticket into the 3A baseball state tournament and add a district championship trophy to the school's hardware collection.
Behind some early offense and a masterful pitching performance from Ambrose Driver, the Lions took home a 2-1 win.
MCC Player of the Year Simeon Howard came on to close the ballgame in the seventh inning and was able to hold the Wildcats' bats at bay.
At 4A, Richland and Kamiakin squared off against each other. The Braves won the two regular season meetings between the two teams at LaPierre Field.
The third time proved to be the charm for the Bombers.
Kooper Jones led off the game with a walk for Richland, and it began a parade around the bases for the green and gold.
The Bombers scored four runs in the first inning and finished off a 13-1 win to claim a district championship.
Kamiakin will still head to the state tournament, and Hanford will join the Bombers and Braves there. The Falcons were able to make their way through the District 8 loser's bracket to secure a spot at state.